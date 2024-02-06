Ten new organizations will receive United Way funding this year

Thirty-eight programs sponsored by 28 not-profit organizations will receive funding from the United Way of Southeast Missouri over the next three years.

The specific programs and agencies will be announced at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau Public Library at 10:30 a.m. July 30 that will be open to the public and attended by representatives of the funded agencies.

Ten of the 28 organizations designated to receive United Way funding will be first-time funded partners. During the previous three-year funding cycle, the United Way helped fund programs of 23 organizations.

As is the case every funding cycle, the total amount requested by various nonprofit organizations exceeded the amount available for allocations, according to Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the local United Way office. As a result, she said difficult choices had to be made about what programs will be funded, the amount that each program will receive, and which programs will not receive United Way funding.

The process to determine which programs would and would not be funded began several months ago when qualified organizations in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and northern Scott County were invited to submit funding applications.

More than 50 applications were received and reviewed by United Way staff and volunteers to determine which programs have the potential to have the greatest impact on those in need.

"Most people in our community probably don't realize how involved the process is," Shelton said, "and we're so grateful to the volunteers who helped us through this because it wouldn't happen without them."