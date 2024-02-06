All sections
NewsJune 4, 2020

Ten new coronavirus cases, one death reported

Ten new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the disease were reported in area locales Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the most new cases — six, pushing the total number of virus cases in the county to 100. Five county residents have died from the disease related to the coronavirus. Thirty-five county residents have recovered from COVID-19...

Southeast Missourian

Ten new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the disease were reported in area locales Wednesday.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the most new cases — six, pushing the total number of virus cases in the county to 100. Five county residents have died from the disease related to the coronavirus. Thirty-five county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus death was reported in Union County, Illinois, pushing its death toll from the virus to 13. The county has 165 COVID-19 cases, and 48 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Scott County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 113. Ten county residents have died from the virus, and 75 have recovered.

A seventh positive case was reported in Bollinger County, Missouri. No deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus, and five patients have recovered.

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County (100 cases, three deaths, 74 patients recovered); Perry County, Missouri (68 cases, no deaths, 48 patients recovered); or Alexander County, Illinois (11 cases, no deaths, eight patients recovered).

