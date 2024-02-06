Ten new coronavirus cases, one death reported

Ten new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the disease were reported in area locales Wednesday.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the most new cases — six, pushing the total number of virus cases in the county to 100. Five county residents have died from the disease related to the coronavirus. Thirty-five county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus death was reported in Union County, Illinois, pushing its death toll from the virus to 13. The county has 165 COVID-19 cases, and 48 county residents have recovered from the virus.