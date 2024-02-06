Temptations bassist dies after Cape Girardeau show

Kerry Turman, bassist for the Temptations, died hours after the band’s concert Saturday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton said authorities went to Turman’s room at the Candlewood Suites early Sunday, where Turman was pronounced dead.

Although the cause of death will not be identified for several weeks, pending a full autopsy report, Clifton said the musician died of natural causes.

The band announced Turman’s death Sunday on Twitter.

“The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away,” the post stated. “Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”