Temptations bassist dies after Cape Girardeau show

Kerry Turman, bassist for the Temptations, died hours after the band’s concert Saturday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton said authorities went to Turman’s room at the Candlewood Suites early Sunday, where Turman was pronounced dead.
Although the cause of death will not be identified for several weeks, pending a full autopsy report, Clifton said the musician died of natural causes.
The band announced Turman’s death Sunday on Twitter.
“The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away,” the post stated. “Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”
Turman has performed with the iconic Motown band since joining them in the 1980s. The band is on tour with the Beach Boys for the Surf & Soul Tour.
Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love offered the band’s condolences in a statement Monday.
“It’s incredibly shocking, as we were just chatting and hanging around backstage Saturday night in Cape Girardeau,” Love wrote. “KT was a gentle giant with incredible talent. He played bass on songs that will forever be part of our American songbook for the last 33 years. He was always so kind and jovial. ... His smile and spirit will be missed.”
Before joining the Temptations, Turman played bass for other artists, including Roy Ayers and Garry Glenn.
