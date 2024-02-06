Temps near zero increase need for homeless shelters

A weather forecast calling for temperatures falling to near zero this weekend means there will be an increased need for overnight shelters, especially among the homeless.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, nighttime temperatures in Cape Girardeau will drop into the single digits Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures only reaching the mid-teens.

In past winters, The People's Shelter in the basement of St. James AME Church on North Street in Cape Girardeau might be an overnight refuge from subfreezing temperatures for nearly 30 homeless people. But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, congregate sheltering would have limited the shelter's capacity to 10 or fewer because of social-distancing precautions.

"I was really stressed out about how we were going to do it this year," said the Rev. Renita Green, the church's pastor. "I didn't want volunteers coming in and getting exposed, I didn't want to get exposed and I didn't want the church to become a 'super spreader' place, but I knew I wasn't going to leave people out in the cold."

Fortunately, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was also looking for ways to safely shelter homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We applied for CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding back in June or July," said Melissa Stickel, Community Partnership executive director. "We asked for what we anticipated the need being, but we weren't exactly sure what the need would be."

It wasn't until a few weeks ago the funding was approved, just in time to work with Green to provide temporary hotel lodging to dozens of homeless people who otherwise would have been exposed to the elements.

"We're so grateful to Community Partnership," Green said. "Thanks to them, we have 25 people in different hotels right now and we know there are at least four of our 'regular' people who have not come in yet. I can't find them and don't know where they are."

Among them are people who have been sleeping in their cars and in a vacant building, she said.

"We're seeing a whole variety," Green said. "We're seeing some of our regular homeless guys coming in as well as people who have lost their housing. One family that was evicted had been sleeping in their vehicle waiting on their new place to be ready, so they're in a hotel."

Others are transients, passing through the area, such as a couple whose vehicle broke down a few days ago while on their way to their home in Florida.

"They ran out of money and were sleeping in their truck until it got too cold," Green explained. "He's been doing day labor to try to get the truck fixed, but they couldn't afford a hotel and truck repairs at the same time."

In another case, a homeless teenager has been temporarily housed through The People's Shelter because he could no longer stay with his mother.

"A church had provided them with a hotel room in a neighboring town, but the mom was turning tricks and put him out of the room, so a pastor brought him to us and he's trying to figure out his next steps," Green said.

The hotels participating in the emergency shelter program are offering their rooms at reduced or discounted rates, Green said. And while the church basement is not being used for overnight shelter this winter, it's being used instead by volunteers to pack meal boxes to take to the homeless people in the hotels.