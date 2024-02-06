Temporary traffic signals to be placed at Jackson roundabout project

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will require the use of temporary traffic signals the city expects to be in place by Monday, weather permitting.
The signals will limit traffic to one lane through the intersection and will remain in place for the remainder of the roundabout project.
The North Shawnee Boulevard leg of the intersection will remain closed until the roundabout is completed. Traffic will still be allowed in both directions on South Shawnee Boulevard, but this will change as the project progresses. Traffic on East Main Street will be limited to one lane of through traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and should use caution when traveling through the work zone. Signs will be posted to direct motorists along detour routes.
More information about the roundabout project is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online on the city’s website — jacksonmo.org — or the city’s Facebook page.
