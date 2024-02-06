All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 10, 2021

Temporary insurance policy for fire department radios approved

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary insurance policy Monday to cover the county's new radio equipment. Commissioners approved the $7,185 purchase, which will be refunded once the equipment is distributed to fire departments in the county...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary insurance policy Monday to cover the county's new radio equipment.

Commissioners approved the $7,185 purchase, which will be refunded once the equipment is distributed to fire departments in the county.

"We're looking at four to six weeks to get this job done and in their hands," emergency management director Mark Winkler said.

The new radios will be distributed to the Fruitland, Gordonville, Millersville, East County, North County, Whitewater and Delta fire departments.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Winkler said he hoped to have the radios' frequencies checked Monday to ensure they match up.

"Hopefully, by the end of the week, we'll have everything inventoried and be ready for distribution, if not sooner," Winkler said.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

  • Approved an updated Symetra Insurance Policy for employees.
  • Approved providing employees with an understanding agreement for their health insurance ACP plans.
  • Approved the renewal of a mowing contract with the Missouri Department of Conservation for $400.
  • Approved the purchase of a Thermo Bond shelter for $15,950.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy