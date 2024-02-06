Temporary insurance policy for fire department radios approved

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary insurance policy Monday to cover the county's new radio equipment.
Commissioners approved the $7,185 purchase, which will be refunded once the equipment is distributed to fire departments in the county.
"We're looking at four to six weeks to get this job done and in their hands," emergency management director Mark Winkler said.
The new radios will be distributed to the Fruitland, Gordonville, Millersville, East County, North County, Whitewater and Delta fire departments.
Winkler said he hoped to have the radios' frequencies checked Monday to ensure they match up.
"Hopefully, by the end of the week, we'll have everything inventoried and be ready for distribution, if not sooner," Winkler said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
