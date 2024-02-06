Telling the good story with photos

Southeast Missourian photography staff take readers into the lives of area residents in our weekly photo essay.

This story now materializes on a photo spread in the Good Times section, but has until recently been located on the section's cover page. More often than not, the Weekend Edition's main front page image also comes from this story.

But how do these photo essays come about?

Planning for each week's story often starts weeks in advance. First and foremost, we're looking for stories highlighting life in our community. But the story must have interesting visual elements to fill the newspaper real estate dedicated to the story.

In recent months, the stories have ranged from a profile about Jefferson Elementary School principal Leigh Ragsdale to one about local fighter Nathan Stearns making his professional MMA debut, from a telling of "our love affair with doughnuts" to an instant-film portrait series "celebrating Feb. 29 (leap day) birthdays."

Some stories are photographed over a period of time in an effort to obtain the best storytelling images. Other stories are photographed in one or two visits with a subject.

It was the famous war photographer Robert Capa who once said, "If your photographs aren't good enough, you're not close enough."