Telling a story

The Notre Dame class of 2020 has told a story over the last four years. This story has ended in an interesting way, but that is okay because nothing about this class is ordinary. It has been overshadowed by COVID-19 in the last few months but will inevitably be told. We have always had spirit, but it has grown in incredible ways over the last four years. This story is one of energy, leadership and strength in the face of adversity.

When they announced over the intercom on March 17 that we wouldn't be returning to school for a few weeks, everyone had the thought in the back of their minds that it may be the last day of our high school career, the ending of our childhood. However, our class is no stranger to bad news. At the beginning of the year, we lost our beloved principal, Brother David. Brother David started our story four years ago when he was outside of Notre Dame on our first day holding a sign that read "Kiss your parents goodbye." At that point, we were all just freshmen and were really just concerned about what was for lunch. However, the abnormality of our class became evident at our first assembly of our high school career. We were incredibly boisterous and radiated a certain energy that could excite anyone.

This energy was carried throughout our sophomore year. Meanwhile, we had moved on from lunch and superficial matters and began to find out who we truly were. The class rose as natural leaders as everyone seemed to step out of their comfort zones to take initiative in their own ways. We were very vocal at club meetings, very authoritative on the fields, courts and pools, and set the tone for the rest of the building.