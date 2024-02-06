Twice a week, for 50 minutes at a time, 5-year-old Grayson Gantz is on a video conference call, answering questions, verbally navigating the sounds of certain letters and responding to “boom cards.” While he sounds out parts of speech, an instructor provides crucial feedback and monitors his progress.

Grayson has these speech therapy sessions — now by video call — with budding speech-language pathologists (SLPs) at Southeast Missouri State University. The student clinicians leading the sessions test the skills they’ve learned through the Center for Speech and Hearing, where Grayson has been a client since the summer of 2018.

The center acts as a training clinic, allowing graduate students — and undergraduates in their final year with the program — to work directly with patients, according to clinic coordinator Amy Herren.

The Department of Communication Disorders has six licensed and certified SLPs on staff, as well as an audiologist, Herren said. The program has 36 graduate students and 17 undergraduates, most of whom need clinical hours to graduate or progress through the master’s program.

While the campus and local community practice social distancing, the Center for Speech and Hearing has adopted telepractice, allowing students to earn clinic hours while patients see little interruption to services.

Communication in a crisis

During Grayson’s session, his mother, Michaella Gantz, sits close by in their Gordonville home to help make sure her Jackson preschooler is actively listening and working through the session.

When the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic began to intensify in the United States, Gantz said she was worried about a possible regression in her son’s speech skills if therapy centers closed. She’s a fourth-grade teacher in the Kelso School District, and while she has many skills to help keep Grayson educated during social isolation, speech therapy isn’t one of them.

“I’ve been very worried about his speech since he was 1,” she said, noting he also works on his speech with a teacher in the Jackson School District. “He has come such a long way just this semester alone. ... I was nervous that if he wasn’t getting anything at all, that he would start regressing.”

Actually, he’s doing pretty well, Gantz said by phone last week.

While it may be just another part of Grayson’s new at-home schedule, teletherapy has become a reality for those with disorders or developmental delays that can impact effective communication.

Townes Bergmann, 7, has had speech therapy for four years and has worked with local professionals, according to his mother, Kyla Bergmann. Townes has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, so attentiveness from clinicians and SLPs is even more important, she said. Despite his challenges, Bergmann said her son has done fairly well with teletherapy.

Townes Bergmann, 7, poses for a photo April 1 at his Cape Girardeau home ahead of a teletherapy session with Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing. Submitted by Kyla Bergmann

“It’s not the same, of course, with kids on the spectrum, but I sit with him and he’s doing good with it,” she said after his first teletherapy session last week.

Bergmann also fosters three children younger than 23 months, so structured days are important at her Cape Girardeau home. And while teletherapy is part of their routine, Bergmann said it is imperative Townes continues speech therapy multiple times each week.

“If we don’t work on his skills on a daily basis, he becomes frustrated and we get meltdowns and tantrums, like we have to get as many words as we possibly can out of him,” she said. “So practicing is essential.”

Consistent contact and reevaluation of patient progress are particularly important for developing communication skills, according to Missouri First Steps special instructor Terri Stinnett.

“Maintaining consistent contact has allowed progress to continue rather than stagnate,” Stinnett said in a Sunday Facebook message to the Southeast Missourian. “ ... I think we are all concerned with the time it would take to recoup skills if no services were provided. If you look at the rapid development of language in the first three years, you can understand the huge impact that missing services would create for a child [at] that age.”

The ability to communicate is critical, Herren said, especially during a time of crisis.

“Communication needs, they don’t stop in a time of crisis,” Herren said. “ ... If communication is impaired, then it can be very difficult to manage emotions, it can be difficult to ... build relationships and to be able to share with one another.”

People need to be able to express how they’re feeling right now, she continued, noting the ability to continue with speech therapy may offer hope to patients.

“I think being able to access services then helps give people hope that, ‘OK, I can keep working on this, I can keep using tools, I can keep staying connected to my therapist,’” Herren said. “So we can help them problem solve as these communication disorders impact their lives during this time.”