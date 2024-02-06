KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There was no way Ralph Yarl thought the white man pointing the gun at him through the glass door would shoot him. But the Black teenager who had gone to the wrong house in Kansas City looking for his younger brothers was wrong a second time.

Yarl's brothers were actually at a home a block away, and he said in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts that aired Tuesday that he hadn't met the family of his brothers' friends, "so maybe it was their house."

After ringing the doorbell, he said, he waited a long time on the porch before the door opened.

"I see this old man and I'm saying, 'Oh, this must be like, their grandpa,'" said Yarl, now 17. "And then he pulls out his gun. And I'm like, 'Whoa!' So I like, back up. He points it at me."

Yarl braced and turned his head.

"And then it happened, and then I'm on the ground. I fall on the glass, the shattered glass," he told Roberts, and "then before I know it, I'm running away, shouting, 'Help me! Help me!'"

Yarl was bleeding and said he wondered how it was possible he had been shot in the head. The man he had never met before said only five words to him, he said: "Don't come here ever again."

Andrew Lester, 84, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting.