Teenager dead, other injured in Missouri shooting

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that killed a male teenager and wounded a 16-year-old girl.
Police say the victims were found around 4 a.m. Monday in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
Their names have not been released and no arrests have been made.
The girl was shot in the arm. Police say the male was shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police records.
St. Louis has reported 83 homicides so far in 2021, equaling the pace from a year ago, one of the worst years on record for killings in the city.
