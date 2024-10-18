All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 23, 2023

Teenage volleyball player who lost legs in St. Louis accident sues drivers, city

ST. LOUIS -- A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs. The lawsuit on behalf of Janae Edmondson was filed Tuesday. The driver allegedly responsible for the wreck, Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite several violations of his bond. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs.

The lawsuit on behalf of Janae Edmondson was filed Tuesday.

The driver allegedly responsible for the wreck, Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite several violations of his bond. The accident resulted in outrage against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner amid concerns that dysfunction in her office allowed Riley to remain free. Gardner resigned in May as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was seeking her ouster.

Gardner was not named in the lawsuit, but Edmondson's attorney Kevin Carnie said they were "weighing the possibility," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Edmondson, then a high school senior, was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament Feb. 18. She was with her parents crossing an intersection when a speeding car driven by Riley collided with another car driven by a woman. Edmondson was pinned between the two vehicles.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Edmondson "had her bright future brutally ripped away," the lawsuit states, calling the crash "completely preventable."

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $25,000 from Riley, his mother, the city and the driver of the other vehicle. The suit says Riley's mother allowed him to borrow her car despite his "habitual recklessness." It says the driver of the other car should be held liable because she, too, was driving without a valid license.

The lawsuit blames the city for failing to maintain a safe intersection, citing a yield sign the lawsuit claims was inadequate because buildings blocked the view of oncoming traffic.

A city spokesman declined comment.

Riley remains jailed as he awaits trial in his criminal case.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy