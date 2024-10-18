ST. LOUIS -- A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs.

The lawsuit on behalf of Janae Edmondson was filed Tuesday.

The driver allegedly responsible for the wreck, Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite several violations of his bond. The accident resulted in outrage against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner amid concerns that dysfunction in her office allowed Riley to remain free. Gardner resigned in May as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was seeking her ouster.

Gardner was not named in the lawsuit, but Edmondson's attorney Kevin Carnie said they were "weighing the possibility," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Edmondson, then a high school senior, was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament Feb. 18. She was with her parents crossing an intersection when a speeding car driven by Riley collided with another car driven by a woman. Edmondson was pinned between the two vehicles.