Among the small-business owners starting their own companies in Southeast Missouri are several teenagers, creating businesses in high school or right after graduating. Years of business school or technical training are not necessarily a requirement to find a career they love — some already have ideas in mind.

A history of taxidermy

Dalyn Littlepage started his own taxidermy business shortly after graduating high school. Making connections and learning from professionals, he has built up a client base and now has about 100 waterfowl to mount for his customers. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Dalyn Littlepage of Scott City has been hunting since he was in grade school, but an unexpected turn led to him choosing taxidermy as a career.

“Right when I graduated, I started doing construction and landscaping, and I found out I have a condition in my back. I have an extra lumbar vertebra, so I was having a lot of back pain. I knew I had to figure something out but I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Littlepage said.

He started shadowing his uncle, Blake Reiminger, to learn more about the taxidermy business. Reiminger operates his own eponymous taxidermy service in Gordonville.

His 19-year-old nephew gained knowledge from him and other area taxidermists. Littlepage then launched his own business, called Littlepage Taxidermy, in January 2024, primarily working on waterfowl. He also taxidermies deer and customizes mounts of fish.

“I pretty much try to preserve the memories of hunters. I like getting to communicate with a lot of people from the area and hearing their stories,” Littlepage said.

He enjoyed building his own schedule and the freedom that came with working for himself. He filled out the paperwork to become a limited liability company and acquired state and federal taxidermy licenses.

According to Littlepage, the hardest part of owning one’s own business is building up clientele. He has acquired around 100 customers this year advertising through social media. His freezers at his home workspace are almost completely filled with waterfowl.

To mount a bird, it must be thawed and skinned. The heads and bodies are replaced with artificial molds and decorated to match each specimen.

“It goes through a pretty intense washing process in the sink. You’ve got to get all the oils and dirt out of the feathers,” Littlepage said. “Once you do the washing process, you have to get it really powder-puff dry so all them feathers take their shape back. If you do everything right, all the feathers will lay exactly where they’re supposed to when the bird was still alive.”

To finish each mount, he studies anatomy and reference pictures to pose the birds just right.

“I just like learning more and more every day. Every piece you work on has its own little issues that you’ve got to try and figure out. All of taxidermy is trying to fix things,” he said.

Littlepage recommended people learn from those with experience in their chosen field instead of solely relying on information they find online. He has done this himself when competing at taxidermy contests.

“It will make everything go so much easier and quicker,” he said.

Littlepage said he eventually wants to move into a larger workshop and make taxidermy a longtime career.

Painting a family legacy

Morgan Diamond is a fourth-generation painter and decorator. He paints the interiors and exteriors of residential and commercial buildings, such as Hudson Chiropractic's Cape Girardeau office. He started his own painting service with three workers at 19 years old. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Morgan Diamond comes from a long line of painters. His great-grandfather founded Loyd Slinkard Painting Co., based out of Cape Girardeau, in 1946. He used to work there himself before starting his own painting company, called Diamonds Edge, in the summer of 2024 when he was just 19 years old.

“I was doing a couple side jobs and I figured, man, let’s just try it and see what happens,” the now 20-year-old said.

His business specializes in residential painting, though he has done commercial painting as well. Diamond has three workers under him, some of whom he knew from his high school days. They have tackled projects across Cape Girardeau County and north to St. Louis.