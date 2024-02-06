All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 12, 2019
Teen pleads guilty to threatening mass shootings at four Missouri schools
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to threatening to commit mass shootings at several schools in northwest Missouri. Andrew Lemon pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a terrorist threat. The St. Joseph News-Press reported Lemon admitted on April 28 he sent messages to five friends via SnapChat saying he would commit mass shootings at several schools including Lafayette, Benton, Central and Savannah high schools and Truman Middle School in St. Joseph and Savannah...
Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to threatening to commit mass shootings at several schools in northwest Missouri.

Andrew Lemon pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a terrorist threat.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Joseph News-Press reported Lemon admitted on April 28 he sent messages to five friends via SnapChat saying he would commit mass shootings at several schools including Lafayette, Benton, Central and Savannah high schools and Truman Middle School in St. Joseph and Savannah.

Several schools were locked down April 29. Lemon was arrested that day at Lafayette High School, where he was a student.

He was sentenced to four years of probation and 120 days of shock treatment. If Lemon breaks his probation, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy