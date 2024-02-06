All sections
NewsJune 5, 2018
Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Black River boating crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when two boats collided near Poplar Bluff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River about 8 miles north of Poplar Bluff...
Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when two boats collided near Poplar Bluff.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River about 8 miles north of Poplar Bluff.

Three of the victims were flown from the scene, and the others were transported in ambulances.

Officials identified the girl who died as Cali Murphy of Poplar Bluff. The patrol classified the injuries of four of the survivors as serious.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

