Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Black River boating crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when two boats collided near Poplar Bluff.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River about 8 miles north of Poplar Bluff.
Three of the victims were flown from the scene, and the others were transported in ambulances.
Officials identified the girl who died as Cali Murphy of Poplar Bluff. The patrol classified the injuries of four of the survivors as serious.
