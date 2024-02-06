Teen injured in crash

An 18-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman sustained minor injuries when her vehicle hydroplaned off a Perry County, Missouri, roadway.
Anna Buchheit was traveling on U.S. 61 north of Honey Suckle, Missouri, when her 2016 Chevrolet Malibu hydroplaned in standing water, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Highway Patrol report.
She was taken to a local hospital.
