August 14, 2017

Teen girl hurt in crash near Leopold

Teen girl hurt in crash near Leopold

Southeast Missouri

A 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday on Bollinger County Road 416 south of Leopold, Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report stated the vehicle, a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck, sustained extensive damage and overturned when the driver, Hannah R. Thiele, 16, of Marble Hill, Missouri, ran off the roadway.

The passenger, Jenna Garland of Leopold, was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital via private vehicle, according to the report.

