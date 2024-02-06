Teen dies in Friday night crash

A 17-year-old boy died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on County Road 472, according to a state Highway Patrol report. The report said the Friedheim youth was westbound when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Wavis Jordan...