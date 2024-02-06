Teen Challenge graduates tell their stories at annual banquet

Almost 1,000 students, alumni, community members and sponsors were on hand to celebrate at the annual Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Executive director the Rev. James Bolin said this is the main event of the year, when community members, churches and donors come together to honor students and graduates.

“We want the community to know that the drug epidemic is at historic proportions,” Bolin said. “It’s tearing people apart, homes and families apart. Teen Challenge offers hope to families, to addicts.”

Bolin said they have approximately 170 students at the Cape Girardeau facility right now, and the students are not charged a fee for the entirety of their 10-month stay.

“It’s due to the generosity of our donors because of the folks here tonight,” Bolin said. “We want the community to know that without them, there would be no Teen Challenge.”

The Teen Challenge International of Mid-America Choir sings Saturday during the ministry's annual banquet at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

Bolin said their other outreaches also contribute to their overall budget. The thrift stores in Cape Girardeau and in Jackson, the car wash on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau and Teen Challenge’s lawn service are all elements of the picture, Bolin said.

“In addition, those all help teach our men skills and a work ethic, so when they leave, they’re well spiritually, mentally, physically,” he said, which will help them find employment and build a better life.

This year’s theme, Let Us Rise Up and Build, is from Nehemiah 2:18. The biblical figure Nehemiah was called to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem with God’s help, and Bolin said this is what Teen Challenge’s mission is all about.

Pastor Zack Strong of Christ Church of the Heartland gave the invocation, and instead of a single keynote speaker, at this year’s banquet, the crowd heard testimony from several speakers.

Larry Shireman II, a current student at Teen Challenge and member of the men’s choir, said Teen Challenge’s program made the difference in his life. Shireman’s father, Larry Sr., graduated from the program in 2003, and in 2015, he helped his son enter the program when Larry II’s 15-year addiction to methamphetamine finally came to a head.