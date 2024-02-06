Teen Challenge closing car wash

Adult and Teen Challenge Mid America will close its Cape Girardeau car wash at the end of this month over concern the participants it treats for alcohol and drug addiction could be tempted by drugs, alcohol and firearms contained in vehicles they wash.

In a letter to customers, the organization's executive director, James Bolin, said, "This decision was made due to the fact in today's society, we are seeing more and more vehicles containing drugs, alcohol and firearms, which poses a great temptation for the students in our program."

Bolin wrote, "We have tried our best to find a solution in order to keep the car wash open, but we must respect the need to care for the well-being of our students while they are here trying to put their life back together."

He said Teen Challenge will reimburse the cost of all gift cards purchased.

Bolin said Thursday that Teen Challenge's concern is not centered on illegal drugs or firearms.

In many cases, motorists have prescription drugs stored in their vehicles, he said. Such items may be in the glove box or under the seats, he said.

"The temptation for our men to pull out a couple pills is really, really strong," Bolin said.

To replace the car wash, Teen Challenge plans to open a third thrift store. The store will be located in Sikeston, Missouri. The organization already operates thrift stores in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Bolin said the public has been very supportive of the faith-based organization and its services, including the car wash.

"They are awesome. They believe in our cause," he said.