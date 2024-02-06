ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis prosecutor decried efforts to oust her from office Thursday and defended herself from blame after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both her legs in a vehicle crash police say was caused by a speeding driver facing felony charges.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, said her office tried three times to revoke the bond of 21-year-old Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect who had violated the conditions of his release dozens of times before the crash in downtown St. Louis.

But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, pinned the blame on Gardner for failing to keep Riley behind bars. He filed court documents Thursday seeking Gardner's ouster on three grounds: failure to prosecute existing cases, failure to file charges in cases brought by police, and failure to confer with and inform victims and their families about the status of cases.

"This is about the rule of law and about justice," Bailey told reporters at the Capitol. "Instead of protecting victims, which is her obligation, she's creating more victims by neglect in office."

Gardner vowed to remain in her job, accusing the attorney general of a "political stunt" to "stop the voice of the people of the city of St. Louis" who elected her.

Seventeen-year-old Janae Edmondson was walking with her family to their downtown St. Louis hotel Saturday night when she was struck. Police said Riley, who did not have a valid driver's license, sped through an intersection and collided with another car before hitting Edmondson and a parked vehicle.

The high school senior from Smyrna, Tennessee, is "stable and alert and with her family," said Jeff Wismer, a coach at Mid-TN Volleyball Club. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe campaign on Edmondson's behalf had raised around $400,000.

"The question needs to be, how was this young man in a car?" the coach asked. "How was this young man out of his house? How was this young man even in his home and not in prison?"

Riley was out on bond after a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and refiled last year. His bond violations included letting his GPS monitor die and breaking terms for his house arrest, according to court records.

Bailey's court filing said Riley had 94 bond violations since September 2020. To support claims Gardner has failed in her prosecutorial duties, Bailey cited more than 200 pending murder and manslaughter cases and more than 4,000 other cases awaiting her office's review after being submitted by police.

Court officials said they didn't know Riley had violated his bond because prosecutors never filed a motion to revoke it.

Gardner said Thursday that her office had verbally asked three times for Riley's bond to be revoked, but a judge either denied or ignored the requests.

"While it is true my office could have done more, to say we did nothing is only disingenuous (and) is willfully ignorant of the reality of our court system," Gardner said during a Thursday news conference interrupted by cheers from supporters.