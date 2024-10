Dale Pingel works on the “missing piece” of his golf game by hitting a driver Monday in the outfield of Field 5 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

Dale Pingel works on the “missing piece” of his golf game by hitting a driver Monday in the outfield of Field 5 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Although he could practice nearby at The TeeHouse Complex on Hawthorne Road, Pingel said he likes being able to take his time and enjoys the exercise of shagging balls. BEN MATTHEWS