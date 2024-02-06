All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 5, 2024

Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancer

The Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The long-drive competition is the main attraction of the event, and those attending will be able to unleash their longest drives and compete for prizes. The event will also have a range of other competitions and challenges.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to cancer awareness and support to local families. Last year during the third annual event $4, 1482.19 was raised for local cancer patients.

To join in on the event go to www.facebook.com/events/7110248935724745?active_tab=about

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy