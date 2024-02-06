Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancer

The Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families.
The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The long-drive competition is the main attraction of the event, and those attending will be able to unleash their longest drives and compete for prizes. The event will also have a range of other competitions and challenges.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to cancer awareness and support to local families. Last year during the third annual event $4, 1482.19 was raised for local cancer patients.
To join in on the event go to www.facebook.com/events/7110248935724745?active_tab=about
