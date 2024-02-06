Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancer

The long-drive competition is the main attraction of the event, and those attending will be able to unleash their longest drives and compete for prizes. The event will also have a range of other competitions and challenges.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to cancer awareness and support to local families. Last year during the third annual event $4, 1482.19 was raised for local cancer patients.

To join in on the event go to www.facebook.com/events/7110248935724745?active_tab=about