Cape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting virtually via Zoom video call Monday night, and taking public comments by having citizens join the call.
Due to technical difficulties, a YouTube broadcast of the meeting failed and a recording of the meeting will be uploaded later this week.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.