Tech-savvy world sees spike in vintage hardware stores

ST. LOUIS -- Humble mom-and-pop hardware stores are competing with megastores by meeting modern-day demand and vintage-rehab needs.

Steve Schneider, 61, is the fourth generation of his family to preside over the 103-year-old New Market Hardware, and he said the formula hasn't changed. Customer service is key.

The shop specializes in commercial business but welcomes home-improvement shoppers with more impulse-buy options than in years past.

"We have rare finds that aren't necessarily available at a big hardware store, but we also try to carry almost every little thing you'd need," Schneider said.

A quick trip around the store reveals Q-tips for cleaning small machine parts, refurbished refrigerators for rehabbers and free, fresh-popped popcorn if you need a snack.

That sentiment of going out of the way to service older-property needs while staying up-to-date was echoed by Steve Edele of the 105-year-old Edele and Mertz Hardware.

Edele, 32, also is the fourth generation of his family to own the operation. He bought the shop from his father and a partner this year.

Edele said he had no reservations about running a small shop in a mega-giant hardware world where sales-floor space can be measured in acres.

Edele seemed cool as a cucumber, with a bright, clean sales floor, wide aisles, easy-to-spot merchandise and niche handyman services for rehabbing older homes of neighboring Soulard.

The store is in its third location in 105 years, but it retains some of the items that were around when it was founded, including the front counter and equipment that seems built to last several lifetimes.

Schneider said his biggest motivator is fear.

"We run scared," Schneider said of his staff of about 12 employees. "I'm always afraid that the one time I don't come through that they will go someplace else and not come back."

So despite the old-school, small business look and feel that can be sensory overload for newcomers, you can find a variety of goods at New Market Hardware, including kitty litter, detergent, lawn deer and porcelain figurines.

Workers also will deliver anything from a 50-cent bolt to a $1,500 air-conditioning unit. The store has longtime clients at apartment buildings, hospitals and complexes known to have never-ending maintenance needs. Schneider said he takes nothing for granted.