Tech-driven CarePortal is in Southeast Missouri

Shelly Gerard's day job is with Saint Francis Healthcare, for whom she works in wellness, specifically teaching arthritis-coping classes for 25 years.

Her overarching passion, she said, is to help families and children in crisis avoid the foster care system through online program CarePortal.org.

Gerard, who lives in Cape Girardeau, has served the Kansas City, Missouri-based technology platform as regional manager for a five-county region in Southeast Missouri since 2017.

"CarePortal is just technology connecting people who have tangible needs with others who care and can help - and requests for help can come right to your smartphone," Gerard said Thursday, May 18, in remarks to Scott City Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee.

Heraleen Bowers of Sprenger Properties said she has utilized CarePortal through the auspices of her church, Eisleben Lutheran, in Scott City.

"There was a young mom who previously had been incarcerated, was struggling to keep a car running and wanted to work. She was turning her life around -- and our church, through CarePortal -- stepped in and helped her purchase a vehicle," said Bowers.

Gerard offered an example of how a Cape Girardeau County woman chose to help using the online platform.