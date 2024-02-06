Team Hope Walk for Huntington's disease happening this weekend

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Missouri Chapter will be hosting the Team Hope Walk — Southeast Missouri on Saturday, April 20, at Jackson City Park in Jackson.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Pavilion No. 1. This event not only aims to raise funds but also to heighten awareness about Huntington’s disease.
The day will feature a blend of entertainment, from lively music and food to activities and raffle prizes, all set within the family-friendly atmosphere of Jackson City Park, according to a news release.
Huntington’s disease, often described as a combination of ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, affects approximately 41,000 Americans, with over 200,000 more at risk of inheriting it. The Team Hope Walk serves as a platform for educating the public about the challenges associated with this disease. It also highlights the ongoing efforts of HDSA in research, support and advocacy, providing attendees with insights into the significant work being undertaken to combat this condition.
As HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising initiative, the Team Hope Walk has been instrumental in raising over $26 million since its start in 2007. Funds raised are directed toward research initiatives, support services for those affected and broader advocacy efforts, all of which are essential in the fight against Huntington’s disease.
The Team Hope Walk — Southeast Missouri is more than just a fundraising event; it is a lifeline for many families and a beacon of hope in the quest to conquer Huntington’s disease.
Those interested in participating can register the morning of the event and all proceeds will support HDSA and its mission.
For more information, visit www.missouri.hdsa.org/events/2024-southeast-missouri-team-hope-walk.