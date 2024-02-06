Team Hope Walk for Huntington's disease happening this weekend

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Missouri Chapter will be hosting the Team Hope Walk — Southeast Missouri on Saturday, April 20, at Jackson City Park in Jackson.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Pavilion No. 1. This event not only aims to raise funds but also to heighten awareness about Huntington’s disease.

The day will feature a blend of entertainment, from lively music and food to activities and raffle prizes, all set within the family-friendly atmosphere of Jackson City Park, according to a news release.

Huntington’s disease, often described as a combination of ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, affects approximately 41,000 Americans, with over 200,000 more at risk of inheriting it. The Team Hope Walk serves as a platform for educating the public about the challenges associated with this disease. It also highlights the ongoing efforts of HDSA in research, support and advocacy, providing attendees with insights into the significant work being undertaken to combat this condition.