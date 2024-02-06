Teachers receive $500 grants for classroom, innovation

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) recently presented nine classroom teaching grants to southeast Missouri teachers.

The grants are meant to increase creativity in the classroom, according to MRTA regional vice president Mark Cook.

"A lot of times, teachers have things they want to do, but don't have the funds to do them," Cook said. "This is a way for them to pursue their ideas."

All nine teachers received $500 grants. Each will go toward the teacher's desired initiatives.

One grant awarded to Rebekah Wright, a guidance counselor with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, will support the growth of Tiger Lilies, a mentorship program at Central Middle School committed to empower young female learners.