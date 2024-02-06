Teachers receive $500 grants for classroom, innovation

The Cape Girardeau chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) recently presented nine classroom teaching grants to southeast Missouri teachers.
The grants are meant to increase creativity in the classroom, according to MRTA regional vice president Mark Cook.
"A lot of times, teachers have things they want to do, but don't have the funds to do them," Cook said. "This is a way for them to pursue their ideas."
All nine teachers received $500 grants. Each will go toward the teacher's desired initiatives.
One grant awarded to Rebekah Wright, a guidance counselor with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, will support the growth of Tiger Lilies, a mentorship program at Central Middle School committed to empower young female learners.
Another Cape Girardeau teacher, Dawn Duer of Clippard Elementary, received funding for her grant titled "Science of Reading Support with Decodable Books." The books will teach phonics to students and help them learn to read by combining different sounds, according to Cook.
Teachers applied for their grants in the spring. In order to receive the grant, Cook said teachers had to submit proposals on innovative ways they'd use the grant to educate students.
Additional grant recipients include Gina Herzog and Jessica Pattengill of Blanchard Elementary, as well as Tyler Lappe of Jefferson Elementary.
Teachers from Poplar Bluff, Dexter and Jackson school districts also received grants.
"We want to help all these teachers be creative and fund creative, effective ways of teaching," Cook said. "Plus, it's a way for the retired professional teaching community to stay involved and still affect education in our public schools in a positive way."
