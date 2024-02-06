All sections
NewsFebruary 10, 2018

Teacher who hurt knee at St. Louis attraction wins $325K

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A downtown St. Louis attraction has been ordered to pay $325,000 to an English teacher who suffered a serious knee injury in a 70-foot slide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported St. Louis jurors found the City Museum liable for Amy Atkinson's torn knee ligaments and broken leg Wednesday after a three-day trial.

Atkinson, now 30, was injured during a 2015 trip with about a dozen students. The trip was part of an annual exchange program between the Abingdon School in Oxfordshire, England, and Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur. Her suit stated others also were injured in the slide.

In court filings, City Museum blamed Atkinson for her injury, saying she failed to use the slide properly and assumed risk of any injury while at the museum.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
