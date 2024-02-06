Teacher who coerced students for sexual photos sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former southwest Missouri high school teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for enticing minor children across the country to send him sexually suggestive images and then threatening to distribute them.

Brandon Lane McCullough, 31, of Branson was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in August 2021 to three counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

After serving 30 years without parole, he will be on lifetime supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to one of his victims, the Springfield News-Leader reported.