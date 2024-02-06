Teacher shortage a challenge for Cape Girardeau School District

Hiring and retaining public school faculty is not only a national issue. It hits close to home, too.

Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of secondary education with Cape Girardeau School District, said filling the district's positions is a difficult challenge to overcome.

The number of teachers retiring is higher than the number of new teachers entering the job market, Beck said, and this is creating a shortage, especially in the State of Missouri. Also, he said, many teachers prefer being close to large cities, such as St. Louis, because there are more employment opportunities not just for them but also for their spouses and other family members.

His task, Beck said, is making teacher candidates aware of what Cape Girardeau and the school district have to offer.

"We're highly competitive in our salary here within the district. Especially over the past several years when (superintendent) Dr. (Neil) Glass and the board increased salaries," Beck said. "So, when you're looking at state averages, we're in a good place, and we offer great benefits within the district."

Cape Girardeau School District salaries for teachers are higher than the recently proposed minimum salary of $38,000, Beck said.

"I feel like we have a lot of great things to offer new teachers or teachers who are experienced in the classroom but are looking to relocate," Beck said. "We have great facilities and resources within the district."

This is Beck's first year as deputy superintendent of secondary education. For the previous five years, he was assistant principal for Cape Girardeau Central High School. Prior to that, Beck was a teacher and head football coach at Ferguson-Florissant School District in St. Louis County.