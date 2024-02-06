Teacher on front line of pandemic 'frontier'

When Tara Bova was planning for her classroom at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, she knew this school year would be different. What she's discovered in the weeks since has been a need for collaboration and support -- and innovation.

Bova, who is teaching third grade entirely online this year, said collaboration has been key so far this school year, not only between other teachers, other buildings and administrators, but also with students and their families.

"Honestly, the biggest thing is just building positive relationships," Bova said. "We are their cheerleaders and their biggest supporters."

Learning online is a new adventure and taxing on many families, she said.

"Extreme patience and willingness to try -- and fail at -- new things is big," Bova said. "Things will go wrong. Things will not work quite right. We're on a new frontier together."

Tara Bova Submitted

Making an education experience from the ground up is not easy, and, Bova said, the bond between teacher and families is crucial.

"They are no longer bystanders to the school day," Bova said of families. "They know every tech issue I have, every flaw. It's all broadcast to them."

Bova teaches third grade, entirely online.

Blanchard Elementary teacher Tara Bova poses in her classroom in this undated photo in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Where in her previous work as an in-person classroom teacher, she'd share photos and messages with parents of the cute happenings, "now, they're living it with us every day," she said.