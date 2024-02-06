Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident

Found quickly

Police located the man within minutes, about a block away from the school, in the 1700 block of Henry Street. He was said to be lying in bushes near a ditch. A police transmission indicated the man was unconscious but breathing. Medical personnel quickly arrived on scene, administered aid and transported the man to a local hospital.

It was unclear Tuesday what action, if any, police took in the matter afterward, though the teacher has not taught at the school since the incident, according to school officials.

The incident did not come to light until earlier this week. For some time, Cape Girardeau Police Department's website has not recorded any new incidents, and it was not clear an incident occurred at Jefferson Elementary School from fire department reports, because the department's reporting of daily runs does not include the specific address of the calls.

Emailed messages to the police department Tuesday and Wednesday requesting information about the incident did not result in the department releasing any information about the incident.

On Tuesday, Kristin Tallent, communications director for the Cape Girardeau School District, confirmed an incident occurred at the school but said medical privacy law restricted the information she could release.

"Police were called to the school which resulted in first responders coming to Jefferson Elementary for a serious medical incident involving a staff member," she wrote in an email. "There were no students in the room or involved. The teacher received medical treatment and has not returned to the classroom. An email was sent to families of the students who were in the after school program at Jefferson at the time of the serious medical incident. The school was put on a soft lockdown but students and staff members in the building during that time were never in danger. The District cannot comment regarding medical situations relating to employees."