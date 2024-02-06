Taylor Twins Garden in Jackson will be dedicated Saturday

Everyone asks about the Taylor Twins.

Cassi Bock Holcomb, owner of Cassi Bock Landscaping, said that's the question she gets most often about the garden at the corner of West Main and North Missouri streets in Jackson that will be dedicated at a 1 p.m. ceremony Saturday.

The event will take place during the Jackson in Bloom celebration, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Jackson's courthouse square.

A metal arch above the garden entrance reads "Taylor Twins Memorial Garden" and includes the names Lucille and Louise, who were twin daughters born to Vera Gale and Zelma Catherine Talley Taylor in 1923, according to Lucille's son, Steve Ford.

"The Taylor twins, Lucille and Louise, were not famous people, but they were important people," Ford said. "They left their mark on so many lives -- not just on family and friends, but also on the many students they taught over the many, many years. It is only fitting that a garden so beautiful be dedicated to them for living such full and fulfilling lives."

The Taylor Twins Memorial Garden in Jackson, which uses native plants and stone foundation from the original building there, will be dedicated Saturday. BEN MATTHEWS

The twins' father owned and operated a plumbing business from 1914 to 1945 at 201 W. Main St. in Jackson. He died in 1946.

Louise and Lucille grew up in a home on Dallas Street that is still standing, Ford said.

The twins attended Jackson High School, graduating in 1941.

During their senior year, Lucille was chosen as Jackson High School's Silver Arrow Queen. In 1948, Lucille received her teaching degree from what was Southeast Missouri State College, which later became Southeast Missouri State University. Her teaching career took her to Peoria, Illinois; Blodgett, Missouri; and back to Jackson, where she was a member of First Baptist Church.

Lucille attended Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, received a bachelor of religious education degree and became a missionary to Nigeria.

Lucille met and married Charles Ford in 1954 while they were teaching in Nigeria, Steve Ford said, and they went on to establish churches in the Ogoja province in eastern Nigeria and helped translate the New Testament into a then-unwritten language, Yala.

Steve Ford said his parents lived in Nigeria for 14 years and returned to Jackson. His father taught seventh-grade world history at the junior high for almost 30 years before his retirement, Steve Ford said, and his mother taught fourth grade at West Lane Elementary.

Of their five children, two were born in Nigeria, he said.

Louise took a different path than her twin sister, graduating from Jackson High School and Southeast, but earning her master's degree from Columbia University in New York. She then studied in Europe, observing Montessori schools.

She taught art, starting in Holland, Missouri, then heading to Union, Missouri, and Springfield, Missouri, ending her career in North Kansas City's school district.

Louise retired to Jackson, where she continued to paint, and several of her paintings were displayed in various venues in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"They both loved nature, and they both loved color," according to the dedication program.

Holcomb said the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden was a natural outgrowth of ongoing beautification efforts in uptown Jackson.

Holcomb, a member of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, said the plan originally was to fill in planter boxes and hanging baskets on South High Street and Main Street.

Then there was the vacant property at 201 W. Main St.