Taylor Swift's latest album is resonating with local 'Swifites'

It has been almost three weeks since Taylor Swift released her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, on April 19. According to www.billboard.com, the album was streamed over 1.76 billion times worldwide in its first week, breaking the global streaming record. Swift is huge worldwide as everyone knows, but how is Missouri stacking up?

One research firm, USBettingReport, found Missouri ranked in the top 10 biggest Swiftie states, holding the second-place spot.

The news of being the second-place state was exciting for some local Swifties, including friends from Cape Girardeau, Grace Johnson and Gracie Willis. Johnson said “it’s iconic” for Missouri to be so high on the list.

Gracie Willis, left, and Grace Johnson capture a moment after getting the "1989" album. Submitted

Both women went to two of the highly sought-after “Eras Tour” concerts, going together to the second night in Kansas City and different nights in Nashville.

Willis said they are “100% Swifties, we are not bandwagon Swifties.”

Willis said she has been a Swift fan since early elementary school ever since the Fearless album was released in 2008. Johnson said she even remembers Fearless coming out, saying she does not remember a time in her life when she was not listening to some sort of Swift song or album.

“The first song that got me intrigued I saw on a TV channel that would play music videos every Saturday or Sunday morning. Her “Fifteen” music video was playing and I was, like ‘Oh who is this girl’ That was the first thing I remember, then after that “Picture to Burn” because I had a little iPod that already had a bunch of music on it and I would listen to it all the time. All of ‘Speak Now’ I was so obsessed over,” Johnson said

Willis had a similar time remembering when Swift’s first song piqued her interest, saying it was on a show such as “Good Morning America” or the “Today” show and Swift was singing “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me”. She remembers thinking, “Oh my gosh, I love her” and she bought her CD.

Now years later, the two still love all of Swift’s music, even her newest album after just a short time of its release. The two both say it ranks high on their album rating list from Swift.