Taylor family behind new geospatial institute in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis leaders on Thursday announced plans for a new institute designed to make the region a major player in geospatial technology.
Andy Taylor, executive chairman of the rental car company Enterprise Holdings, is providing financing for the Taylor Geospatial Institute, along with eight St. Louis-area research institutions. The institute will provide funding for research and program development and expects to attract leading scientists to St. Louis, organizers said.
Taylor said in a statement he hopes the institute "will cement St. Louis as the world's true center for geospatial excellence."
A news release states research and training will focus on topics such as food security, improving health care systems, and national security.
Officials did not disclose how much money the Taylor family is investing, but the family has funded more than $1 billion in St. Louis civic initiatives and cultural institutions through the years.
