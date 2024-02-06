Runway 10-28 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be closed for 10 days, beginning Monday, due to Taxiway Bravo renovations.

The announcement was made via the airport's Facebook page Friday. It will close jet service at the airport for the duration of the runway closure.

Additional closures inclide Taxiway C, Taxiway A from B to C and Taxiway B from A to Runway 28. The post asked pilots to utilize other nearby airports for practice/pattern work.