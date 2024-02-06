Runway 10-28 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be closed for 10 days, beginning Monday, due to Taxiway Bravo renovations.
The announcement was made via the airport's Facebook page Friday. It will close jet service at the airport for the duration of the runway closure.
Additional closures inclide Taxiway C, Taxiway A from B to C and Taxiway B from A to Runway 28. The post asked pilots to utilize other nearby airports for practice/pattern work.
The $4.8 million renovation to the airport's largest taxiway will resurface the pavement, add new airfield lighting and improve drainage.
The project was deemed necessary by city officials after the taxiway scored a mere 28 out of 100 when tested during the state Department of Transportation's Pavement Index in 2021.
The improvements are being funded solely by a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau's American Rescue Plan Act funds. It is set to be completed in November.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.