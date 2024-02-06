Airport manager Katrina Amos informed the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board that Taxiway D will be out to bid next week and gave an overview of the solar eclipse’s impact on the airport at the Thursday, April 11, meeting.

Amos said the complete reconstruction of Taxiway D is the first part of a three-part project, which includes Taxiways E and F.

“Delta (D) was the easiest project to get going because it didn't have any nav aids or utilities running underneath that we had to contend with,” Amos said. “Fortunately, we were able to move pretty quickly with this one, and then Echo (E) and Foxtrot (F) will come later.”

According to Amos, the taxiway runs along the east side of Runway 2 and will be out to bid starting next week. The funding for the reconstruction comes from Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding.

Amos also said to the board the solar eclipse Monday, April 8, was a successful day for the organization. She said, according to a “rough count”, there was about 300 people who flew in for the event and had over 100 airplanes.

“We sold 5,900 gallons of jet fuel and almost 2,000 gallons of low-leaded fuel,” Amos said.

She said the last airplane left at 4:30 p.m. that day.