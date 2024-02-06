Taxes separate dying Illinois from thriving Missouri

CAIRO, Ill. — On the I-57 highway through Illinois, time seems to go backward with each southbound mile.

The houses and cars in the yards get older. As years pass, town populations shrink. Eventually, homes turn back into piles of disconnected wood and glass, then empty lots. At the end of the highway, the town of Cairo slowly sinks back into the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.

A town of 15,000 people in the 1920s, Cairo now houses fewer than 2,000 residents. Today, the town is so silent that the few voices heard while walking the streets underscore its emptiness.

Cairo's citizens live between abandoned buildings and walk sidewalks covered in burrs. Many work in Missouri or Kentucky.

Glenn Collier is one of the few Cairo residents with a job in the city. He's a general contractor. Although he has lived in Cairo for most of his life, he said he only stays because he has family in the area.

A ruined house on the main street of Cairo, Illinois. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

"The closest place that you'll find a job around here is probably 30 miles away," Collier told The Epoch Times.

Even Cairo's gas stations have gone out of business, and residents buy their food from the local Dollar Store, Collier said. The nearest grocery store selling unprocessed meat is miles away.

Over the past 30 years, Alexander County, where Cairo is located, has lost nearly a third of its population. Although not all southern Illinois counties have experienced such a drastic loss, all are shrinking.

It's tempting to blame this population loss on the "rural decay" trends that afflict many other places in the United States. But according to the people who live there, what's happening in southern Illinois, locally known as "Little Egypt," is the result of decades of destructive government policies.

Just across the Mississippi River, some Missouri counties are growing. And none of Missouri's counties have lost population at the same rate as the fastest-shrinking southern Illinois counties.

A clean street filled with businesses in Cape Girardeau on July 21. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

Big Trouble in Little Egypt

Cairo is the way it is because of decades of political corruption, rejected business opportunities and high taxes, Collier said.

"There were lots of businesses at one time," Collier said. "Cairo was a very popular destination. People from the tri-state area would come here to do the grocery shopping and clothes and all that type of stuff."

The local government in Cairo has often been corrupt, Collier noted. Public utilities were charged at different prices in different locations. A pair of volunteer firefighters burned down houses in 2012 because they only got paid when fighting a fire.

Despite Cairo's excellent location on two rivers, corruption and poor policy turned it into a ruin. But less than an hour away, the river town of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is prospering. In the past decade, its county population grew by 4%.

Glenn Collier, a citizen of Cairo, Illinois, on July 20. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

Dozens of shops line Cape Girardeau's streets. A few storefronts are for lease, but the town's streets bustle with life. Unlike in Illinois towns, people stroll the streets on a weekday. Nothing's overgrown, and the people look happier.

Mayberry in the Midwest

Although most Americans know little about rural Illinois, it matters when America's small towns rot. Rural Illinois towns may not be places people visit, but they're often the places where impactful people come from.

The list of famous rural Illinois people is surprisingly long. It includes actor Dick van Dyke, Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmum, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Jeane Kirkpatrick, actor John Malkovich, and Abraham Lincoln. Memorial Day was created by Murphysboro, Illinois, resident Gen. John Logan.

Murphysboro local Jane Cottonaro calls Gen. Logan "Johnny."

Jane Cottonaro, a hairdresser, in her shop in Murphysboro, Illinois, on July 20. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

"Murphysboro used to be real friendly," Cottonaro said. "Everybody knew everybody."

But the town has become less close as people have left and gotten fewer economic opportunities, she admitted.

Cottonaro said that the close community ties in Murphysboro still make the town special. Residents of other southern Illinois towns say similar things about their own communities.

"This is where I was born," Cairo resident Tony Baker said. "If I go somewhere else, it's probably going to be a city. This is country. It would be like Andy Griffith moving out of Mayberry."

Holly Harrell, another Cairo resident, shared Baker's sense of community.

Businesswoman Jamie Davis works in her store with two employees in Cape Girardeau, on July 21, 2021. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

"There's some of us that stick together," Harrell said. "Hopefully, we'll get our town going back again."

Chicago Taxes, Murphysboro Money

Most people don't want to leave southern Illinois, local residents say. But year after year of high taxes, poor economic growth, and bad government put a strain on hometown loyalties.

The policies that changed Murphysboro and Cairo emanated from Chicago and its surrounding counties, local residents say. Chicago is the center of political power in Illinois.

More than 9 million people live in the Chicago metropolitan area, according to World Population Review. The rest of Illinois is home to about 3 million people. This population concentration means that although Chicago and its nearby counties make up only a small percentage of Illinois land, they often decide policy for the rest of the state.

A U.S. flag flies before a closed theater on Eighth Street in Cairo, Illinois, on July 20. Jackson Elliott ~ The Epoch Times

Chicago and its surrounding counties all vote Democrat. But the rest of Illinois is solidly Republican.

Chicago's population has consistently voted for high taxes and more government regulation. Today, Illinois has one of the nation's highest average local and state tax burdens at 10% of income. In contrast, Missouri has an average tax burden of 7.8% of income.

Chicago is wealthy: The average citizen there earns $72,000 per year.