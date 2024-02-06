Tax revenue up from last year in Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Tax revenue in Stoddard County was up in June despite expectations of a downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax revenue was up $54,270.81 compared to June 2019.

Three of Stoddard County's five taxes generated more revenue than last year, while two produced less.

The original half-cent sales tax was down $2,657.10 from 2019 and the county's one-half cent general sales tax was down $2,656.96 from a year ago.

The two half-cent sales taxes for construction of the jail addition and upkeep for the facility were each up $7,035.23 from 2019, and the use tax jumped $45,514.41 from last year.