Tax revenue up from last year in Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Tax revenue in Stoddard County was up in June despite expectations of a downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax revenue was up $54,270.81 compared to June 2019.
Three of Stoddard County's five taxes generated more revenue than last year, while two produced less.
The original half-cent sales tax was down $2,657.10 from 2019 and the county's one-half cent general sales tax was down $2,656.96 from a year ago.
The two half-cent sales taxes for construction of the jail addition and upkeep for the facility were each up $7,035.23 from 2019, and the use tax jumped $45,514.41 from last year.
For the year the county has raised $3,819,631.84, an increase of $988,882.24 from last year.
Some restrictions from the state's stay-at-home order were lifted in early May, allowing nonessential businesses and restaurant dining rooms to reopen. However, businesses were told to limit the number of people in their buildings.
In early June, small businesses in Stoddard County were allowed to apply for grant money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The state awarded $3.4 million to the county to be used to reimburse small businesses and county government entities for money spent on COVID-19 necessities.
So far, three businesses and two government entities have applied for grant money, but the county has not distributed any funds because the necessary paperwork has not completed correctly.
Associate commissioners Carol Jarrell and Steve Jordan said the county will be audited, and if mistakes are made, the county would have to reimburse the government the costs related to those mistakes.
