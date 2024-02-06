Tax plan could fuel major upgrades at Capaha Park

A proposed tax plan before the Cape Girardeau City Council could fuel major improvements to Capaha Park.
The project, which is being considered as part of a proposed 15-year extension of the parks/stormwater tax, would upgrade the park lagoon, improve the amphitheater and develop a new Perry Avenue entryway feature and a new parking lot to serve the west side of the park, city officials said.
Under the proposal, the longtime Rose Garden would see renovations, as would the disc-golf course. The city also would replace a pavilion and playground near the Rose Garden.
City staff have estimated all of the improvements could total $3.75 million, including $750,000 to improve the lagoon.
That doesn’t include additional improvements totaling as much as $2.5 million to the Capaha Park baseball stadium, according to city staff.
The baseball field recently was upgraded. The natural turf was replaced with artificial turf. A new scoreboard was added. Those projects were funded by the city and Southeast Missouri State University.
Plans for added improvements to the ballpark also would depend on shared funding by the city and university, officials said.
Those improvements could include new restroom and concession areas, parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said.
As funding allows, the plan also envisions renovations to spectator seating, the addition of a locker room and coaches’ offices and a home-run deck behind right field to enhance the fan experience.
But at a study session Wednesday, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said public comments received by the council and city staff indicate residents don’t want tax dollars going to upgrade the ballpark at this time.
Council members overall expressed support for proposed improvements to Capaha Park, but suggested some of the improvements might have to be delayed or scaled back for financial reasons.
Public-works assistant director Stan Polivick said sediment has built up in the lagoon, resulting in a shallower body of water and poorer water quality for fish and fowl.
The sediment also impedes the lagoon’s function as a stormwater detention facility, Polivick said.
City staff have proposed dredging the site, cleaning up the lagoon perimeter and constructing a “fore bay” at the north end of the lagoon to capture stormwater sediment.
Thompson, the parks director, said improvements could make the body of water a “more natural pond.”
Besides the stormwater improvements, Thompson said future plans could include replacing the sidewalk around the pond with a wider and handicapped-accessible surface.
Current traffic circulation and parking areas within the park are inadequate, particularly during baseball games, concerts and other special events, city staff said.
The plan envisions improving traffic flow and parking.
The Rose Garden needs to be upgraded with new fencing, a new shelter and improved parking, officials said.
“Right now, the Rose Garden isn’t accessible to folks,” Thompson told the council.
The amphitheater, or “bandshell,” needs lighting, stage, electrical and restroom improvements, she said. The city also needs to improve accessibility, she added.
With other parks projects throughout the city expected to run into millions more dollars, Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru said city officials need to look at projects that can be “scaled back.”
The council has not settled on a final list of projects that would be funded with the proposed tax extension. The city staff intends to fine tune the list of projects and report back to the council.
