Tax plan could fuel major upgrades at Capaha Park

A proposed tax plan before the Cape Girardeau City Council could fuel major improvements to Capaha Park.

The project, which is being considered as part of a proposed 15-year extension of the parks/stormwater tax, would upgrade the park lagoon, improve the amphitheater and develop a new Perry Avenue entryway feature and a new parking lot to serve the west side of the park, city officials said.

Under the proposal, the longtime Rose Garden would see renovations, as would the disc-golf course. The city also would replace a pavilion and playground near the Rose Garden.

City staff have estimated all of the improvements could total $3.75 million, including $750,000 to improve the lagoon.

That doesn’t include additional improvements totaling as much as $2.5 million to the Capaha Park baseball stadium, according to city staff.

The baseball field recently was upgraded. The natural turf was replaced with artificial turf. A new scoreboard was added. Those projects were funded by the city and Southeast Missouri State University.

Plans for added improvements to the ballpark also would depend on shared funding by the city and university, officials said.

Those improvements could include new restroom and concession areas, parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said.

As funding allows, the plan also envisions renovations to spectator seating, the addition of a locker room and coaches’ offices and a home-run deck behind right field to enhance the fan experience.

But at a study session Wednesday, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said public comments received by the council and city staff indicate residents don’t want tax dollars going to upgrade the ballpark at this time.

Council members overall expressed support for proposed improvements to Capaha Park, but suggested some of the improvements might have to be delayed or scaled back for financial reasons.

Public-works assistant director Stan Polivick said sediment has built up in the lagoon, resulting in a shallower body of water and poorer water quality for fish and fowl.

The sediment also impedes the lagoon’s function as a stormwater detention facility, Polivick said.