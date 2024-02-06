Tax on internet ads gets traction in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A measure to make Maryland the first state in the nation to tax companies like Facebook and Google for money they make from digital ads on the internet is making steps forward in the state's legislature.

Opponents, however, say the state would have a hard time enforcing it and that the measure violates federal law, as well as the First Amendment.

The state Senate is poised to take up the bill this weekend, as lawmakers work on an expedited basis on priority legislation, in case they decide to adjourn early due to coronavirus.

The measure would impose a tax based on global annual gross revenues for companies that make more than $100 million globally. It would require companies to file a tax return with the state. Supporters are describing it as a necessary step to overhaul the state's tax methods in response to significant changes in how businesses advertise.

"Fundamentally, the idea is the ads that are served up in the state of Maryland on platforms, the revenue that is generated from the service of those ads in the state of Maryland would be subject to an excise tax," Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who is a bill sponsor, said.

The revenues companies make on digital ads would be subject to a tax of between 2.5% to 10%, based on estimates made by the companies on how much of their advertising is seen in the state.

State analysts have estimated the measure could raise as much as $250 million a year to help pay for a far-reaching and expensive education measure, which is estimated to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.

Opponents say the measure violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce, as well as other federal laws. They also note that Maryland does not currently tax advertising at all.

"I think the day it would come into law, there will be an injunction and it'll be a significant court case, so I think it will be delayed a long time," said Sen. Andrew Serafini, a Republican who opposes the measure.