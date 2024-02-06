Tax initiatives on ballot for Cape County voters Tuesday

Cape Girardeau voters will have two tax initiatives to vote on Tuesday.

The proposed would renew, for five years, a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation projects.

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) was first approved by voters in 1995, and has since been extended multiple times by voters over the past 25 years and helped the city complete several phases of Bloomfield Road, Veterans Memorial Drive, Silver Springs Road, Broadway, the widening of Mount Auburn, multiple maintenance projects and more.

If approved, the sixth iteration of the TTF tax is expected to generate approximately $25 million to be used for a specific set of street construction projects in addition to pavement maintenance, repair and other transportation system needs.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors announced they had voted to "fully support" the proposed TTF tax renewal during its monthly First Friday Coffee event on March 6.

TTF6 has also received the endorsement of former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger (www.semissourian.com/story/2812544.html) and the Southeast Missourian editorial board (www.semissourian.com/story/2810671.html).

An online survey was conducted and multiple public forums were held to gather public input on which local transportation projects to fund with the proposed tax renewal.

An advisory board was also assembled to make recommendations about which local projects to fund, but the board failed to reach agreement on the proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Instead, the group opted to present two options to the City Council and left the decision up to the council members.

Ultimately, the City Council decided the final list of street projects earmarked for funding under TTF6 would include: