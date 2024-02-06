Tax helps Cape County fund some 'critical' needs

It's been just over a year since voters in Cape Girardeau County approved a half-cent sales tax to address law enforcement and public safety needs.

The tax went into effect last fall and since that time it has generated more than $5.3 million, which Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says is making a significant difference in her department.

"Without it, things would be critical," she said.

So far in 2021, the tax has provided $4,783,290.04 for the county, including $740,681.31 this month, according to data released last week by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

Counting the revenue it generated in late 2020, the tax has brought in just more than $5,258,000 to date and is on pace to provide more than $8 million in support of the county's law enforcement needs in 2021 alone.

Asked whether the additional revenue is going to salaries, facilities or equipment in her department, the sheriff replied, "All of the above."

First and foremost, Dickerson said, has been an effort to address staff salaries.

"We are beginning to get salaries back to what they should have been," she said.

"We had been running short-staffed in every division and we're still short-staffed a little, but not nearly as much as we were because we've been able to raise our salaries to be competitive in the area."

Additional staff, which Dickerson anticipates hiring at some point, will also help her department manage overtime expenses the department has had to pay because of ongoing staff shortages.

But while the sheriff said the tax has helped the department increase salaries to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the immediate area, they're still below the wages paid by other counties similar in size to Cape Girardeau County.

"We're (still) not nearly as competitive as other agencies throughout the state and region," Dickerson said. "Our goal was to at least be competitive in Southeast Missouri, and then start progressing to make our salaries better."

While the sheriff said salary adjustments have been her top priority, the law enforcement sales tax has also funded much needed facility and equipment needs.