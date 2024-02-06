A new aquatic center is chief among planned improvements to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department offerings, if a tax extension on the April 3 ballot passes, officials said.

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said he hopes the city and the school district can partner on the aquatic center project, and he is advocating for a 17-acre site near Jefferson Elementary School on South Minnesota Avenue. That land, owned by both the district and the city, would place the center adjacent to Highway 74 and convenient to the existing Shawnee sports complex.

Glass said a new solution is needed because the existing municipal pool, known as the Bubble, is nearly 40 years old and will need to be replaced.

Adding stopgap measures to keep that pool operating isn't a long-term solution, said Cape Girardeau City Council member Danny Essner, representing the Parks & Recreation Stormwater Tax Committee at the district's school board regular meeting Monday.

The existing pool is maintained through a partnership between the city and the school district, formed by a contract signed in 1977, Glass said.

Board member Kyle McDonald said an aquatic center would have an "immeasurable" benefit to the community, bringing hundreds of swimmers and their families into Cape Girardeau from across the state for weekend-long competitions.

Beyond the advantage to competitive swimmers, McDonald added, older swimmers and several other different groups would benefit from the proposed center.

Essner said the city's website will have details on each potential project, including maintenance and upgrades to existing parks and buildings.

Stormwater system upgrades also are planned if the tax renewal passes, Essner said.

Board president Jeff Glenn said this weekend's heavy rain and flooding events were a somber reminder of the necessity of stormwater control.

"The key is to get the tax renewed," Essner said.