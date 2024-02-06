Advisory committee members developing a list of projects that could be funded with Cape Girardeau’s transportation sales tax are not in agreement on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive, a north-south route bordering Interstate 55.

The city committee, chaired by former Mayor Harry Rediger, began meeting last month to prepare a list of projects to be considered by the city council for the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 6 tax initiative.

Voters will be asked in April to extend the sales tax.

Rediger said city staff has looked at extending Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road, where it currently dead ends, to Farrar Drive, providing a connection to Route K.

City staff previously talked to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials about sharing the cost with the state agency on the project, according to Kelly Green, the city’s engineer.

But MoDOT officials indicated the project would not qualify for such funding, because it is not part of the state road system, Green told the committee, according to minutes of the June 17 meeting.

Committee member and former councilman John Voss said he opposes spending TTF 6 money on a Veterans Memorial Drive extension project.

“We need to repair what we have,” he told the Southeast Missourian. “We have more potholes than money.”

Voss said he doesn’t see “a clear demand” for extending the street at this time.

Several sections of Veterans Memorial Drive have been completed in recent years. A section of the street extends south from LaSalle Avenue. Another section runs from U.S. 61 north to the SportsPlex, and a third section extends from U.S. 61 south to Hopper Road.

Voss said he doesn’t oppose extending the street in the future.

“It’s really not ‘no,’ it is ‘not now,’” he said. “To me, it is just common sense.”

The tax is expected to generate $25 million over five years.

Rediger has proposed spending more than half of the tax dollars — $13.5 million — on street repairs, new sidewalks and streetlights.