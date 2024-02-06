Tax bills on the way

Cape Girardeau County's 2019 tax bills are in the mail and, according to the county collector's office, some county residents will receive their bills in more than one mailing.

County Collector Barbara Gholson said the multiple mailings to "a few thousand" residents are the result of a mailing process that used exact mailing addresses for each tax bill account.

Some county residents, she explained, have more than one account because they own more than one property and their billing addresses for each account may be slightly different. For instance, one account may say "Perryville Road" while the address for another account for the same person may be listed under "Perryville Rd."

In the past, the staff in the collector's office sorted and combined bills with slight address variations by hand, but this tax season the mailing process was outsourced.

"The bills were sorted by machine this year which compared the exact mailing address, so they may have been mailed differently thank in previous years," Gholson said, adding that she and her staff are "working toward better uniformity in addressing" so the bills for people with multiple accounts will arrive together in the future.