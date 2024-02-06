All sections
NewsJuly 8, 2021

Tax assistance center to move, reopen Monday

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday its tax assistance center in Cape Girardeau is moving.

It will now take residence at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building, 555 Independence St.

The new office will open for business Monday. It lies just 2 miles from its former location at 137 S. Broadview St.

Visitors may utilize free parking and public transportation nearby the center.

The tax assistance center operates by appointment only, which may be scheduled by calling (844) 545-5640.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

