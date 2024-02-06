Tasty fundraiser

Clarence Smith pulls a side of ribs off the smoker for a customer Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Smith was helping with a fundraiser for the young-adult ministry at True Vine Ministries. The young-adult ministry is part of the church's community-matters organization. According to Shalanda Johnson, the funding raised from Thursday's barbecue sales will go toward "trying to bless 100 children in the community with school supplies." The church holds a back-to-school drive annually and will be back next Thursday, smoking meats in the 200 block of South Middle Street. Today, members of the church will be smoking meat to help the Cape Stars basketball team pay for its trip to nationals.