All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 20, 2023

Taste the Heartland coming to Cape

Area residents of the who are interested in trying different food items from around the region will have an opportunity during Taste the Heartland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference center...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Area residents of the who are interested in trying different food items from around the region will have an opportunity during Taste the Heartland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

This event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Taste the Heartland is being put on by Withers Broadcasting and will have samples of food and flavors that make these local eateries "famous" for participants.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought from eventbrite.com or at the door Sunday.

Participating restaurants include Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant,P&B Catering, Mary Jane's Burgers & Brew, Rosati's, Poppa Mojo's Frozen Daiquiri Bar and Pizzeria, Krabby Daddy's Seafood Eatery, Fresh Healthy Cafe, Cheeky Treats Bakery, The Baker's Bar, Barrel 131, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ (Food Truck) and Quatro's Deep Pan Pizza (Carbondale, Illinois).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy