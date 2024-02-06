Taste the Heartland coming to Cape

Area residents of the who are interested in trying different food items from around the region will have an opportunity during Taste the Heartland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
This event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference center.
Taste the Heartland is being put on by Withers Broadcasting and will have samples of food and flavors that make these local eateries "famous" for participants.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought from eventbrite.com or at the door Sunday.
Participating restaurants include Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant,P&B Catering, Mary Jane's Burgers & Brew, Rosati's, Poppa Mojo's Frozen Daiquiri Bar and Pizzeria, Krabby Daddy's Seafood Eatery, Fresh Healthy Cafe, Cheeky Treats Bakery, The Baker's Bar, Barrel 131, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ (Food Truck) and Quatro's Deep Pan Pizza (Carbondale, Illinois).
